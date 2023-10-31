EduMin Deca: Technology becomes an ally, if we know how to use it safely

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, stated on Tuesday that technology can become an ally, "if we know how to use it safely" and said that one of the key skills in the graduate's profile is digital competence.

"Before talking about education and what we do to feel safer and especially to learn how to protect ourselves from online dangers, I would like to remind you of Google's efforts to contribute to this type of education. One of the projects through which we can help entire educational communities to understand how we can be safe online and especially how we can teach others to be safe is Internet Heroes', probably the most visible project in this sense", stated the minister at the event "Cybernetic Security: innovation and education", organized by Google on the occasion of the European Month of Cyber Security.

Ligia Deca specified that different types of funds are invested "in order to be able to develop digital competence, which is one of the key competences in the profile of the graduate".

"Digital competence is one of the key competences in the graduate profile. This means that we pursue it from early education to the highest level of education. Of course in early education we learn basic things, that then, as children progress, to learn online behaviors, how to guard against dangers, concrete digital skills and in the area of coding and in the area of using different elements. We have many projects in partnership with universities, with the private environment, with the associative environment to increase the level of digital competence, first of all among teaching staff, who will further be able to use technologies in the teaching/learning area", said the minister.

The minister specified that, in addition to the education offered to children in schools, there is also a need to educate parents.

"We must also have an education for the parents. I am also a parent and I have already read a lot about what it means to be exposed to screens, educational applications that stimulate the child's development, compared to applications that rather charge them emotionally and I think that we must let's have a hygiene of the use of social networks, of online devices, of what quality online content means and what other types of content means," said the minister of education.