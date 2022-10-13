EduMin Deca: We take into account that curriculum at school's decision to become curriculum at pupils' decision

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced on Thursday that she is taking into account the transformation of the curriculum at the decision of the school into the curriculum at the decision of the pupils from the school's offer.

"A real reform of the educational system in Romania should start with an essential thing - the pupil's joy of going to school. We want to follow the interests of the pupils by motivating them and offering them a stimulating environment that helps them to to fulfill their potential and to encourage performance. I have already had consultations with pupils' representatives this week. They all want more flexibility, but also more involvement in their own learning path. That is precisely why we are considering what we now call the curriculum at the school's decision to become curriculum at the pupils' decision from the school's offer," Deca told a press conference, told Agerpres.

She said that these types of curriculum will consist both of the packages of optional subjects offered at the national and local level, as well as of optional subjects offered at the level of the educational unit.

"We are also analyzing the idea of using digital means where possible so as not to lose what we have gained during the pandemic, creating optional subjects with an online teaching and learning component," explained Deca.

She said that a priority of the mandate is the completion of the "Educated Romania" legislative bills.

Ligia Deca stated that following the consultation process on this package of legislative bills, more than 9,000 amendments were submitted.

Deca also declared that a second priority of her mandate is the fulfillment of the targets and milestones in the PNRR.