EduMin: Pupils to have access to new literary publications under 'A book for everyone' National Programme

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

All pupils will have access to new literary publications through the "A book for everyone" National Programmme, which will be established under the Law on pre-university education, Minister of Education Ligia Deca said on her Facebook page on Friday.

"The role of schools is essential in instilling love of reading in children. That is why every pupil in Romania will be able to read more, through the "A book for everyone" National Programme, which will be established under the Law on pre-university education. This way, we will ensure that all pupils will have access to new literary publications. As I said before, it is important that all children and young people are guided in the world of books, to develop and discover new worlds," Ligia Deca wrote on Facebook, told Agerpres.

