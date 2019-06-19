Egypt's President welcomed at Cotroceni Palace with military honors

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is on an official visit to Romania.

Egypt's head of state was welcomed with a military ceremony.President Iohannis's delegation includes Chief of the Romanian Army Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, presidential advisors Bogdan Aurescu, Leonard Orban, Andrei Muraru, Ion Oprisor, Cosmin Marinescu, and state advisors Madalina Dobrovolschi and Daniela Barsan.Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will hold one-on-one talks and will deliver a joint press statement in the end.According to the Presidential Administration, during official consultations, the two heads of state will look at the concrete possibilities to dynamize and deepen bilateral cooperation on all areas of common interest, particularly in economy.The two heads of state will also review the achievements of the two countries in the light of Romania's term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and of Egypt's chairing the African Union."The official visit of President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi reflects the solidity of the bilateral relationship and the fact that Egypt, an important factor in ensuring regional stability and security, is one of Romania's traditional friends in the region," the Presidential Administration said.