Eight migrants found hidden in long-haul truck bound for Spain

Police at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught eight migrants from Egypt, Bangladesh and India as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary hidden in irrigation hose rolls transported in a long-haul truck bound for Spain, driven by a Romanian citizen.
The tentative illegal border crossers were found during customs clearance procedures, hidden in the cargo compartment, the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.
Initial investigations determined that the clandestine travelers had come to Romania from Egypt, Bangladesh and India to apply for a form of protection in our country.
