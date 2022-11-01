 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Eight migrants found hidden in long-haul truck bound for Spain

News.ro
Constanţa migranţi ilegali Poliţiştii de frontieră

Police at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught eight migrants from Egypt, Bangladesh and India as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary hidden in irrigation hose rolls transported in a long-haul truck bound for Spain, driven by a Romanian citizen.

The tentative illegal border crossers were found during customs clearance procedures, hidden in the cargo compartment, the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.

Initial investigations determined that the clandestine travelers had come to Romania from Egypt, Bangladesh and India to apply for a form of protection in our country.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.