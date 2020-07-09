Eight Romanians working for farm in France, infected with novel coronavirus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) mentions that the Romanian Embassy in Paris was notified regarding the positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection of eight Romanian citizens, workers at a farm in the department of Landes of the Aquitaine region, France.

The representatives of the diplomatic mission conducted demarches, in emergency regime, with the Regional Health Agency, the chairman of the Landes Department and the Landes Prefecture, in order to obtain additional information regarding the identity and status of Romanian citizens, a MAE release sent to AGERPRES mentions.

According to the preliminary data communicated by the French authorities, Romanian citizens are on the territory of the French Republic since the start of June, and testing was conducted on July 2, the persons testing positive being, at this time, in a quarantine center. At the same time, the representatives of the Romanian diplomatic mission contacted the Romanian citizens, who indicated their health status is good, the conditions in the isolation center are optimal and they benefit from the necessary medical care.