Eight transport trucks carrying waste, denied entry to Romania at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point

Arad border police denied entry to Romania at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point of eight transport trucks loaded with over 130,000 kilograms of waste, consisting of second hand clothes and furniture, for which the drivers could not present the documents provided by law necessary for the transfer of such materials.

According to a press release sent by the Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) Oradea on Friday, the border police officers conducted, on the inbound traffic lanes, the specific control on eight transport trucks driven by Romanian citizens, who were transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, second hand clothes and furniture from various companies in the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria for Romanian companies.

"With suspicions regarding the legality of the transports, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bucharest General Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. Following the verifications, it was found that the transport trucks were loaded with second hand clothes and furniture in an advanced state of degradation, being in fact waste, for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation provided by law. In total, 130,588 kilograms of waste were being transported in the eight vehicles," the quoted source shows.

In all cases, the control authorities denied the entry of the transported goods on the Romanian territory.