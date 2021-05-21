Eighteen foreigners expelled, banned from returning to Romania for five years

Arad County law enforcement officers on Friday escorted out of Romania 18 foreign citizens in public custody who will be banned from reentering Romania for five years.

According to a press statement released by the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI), the expelled foreigners "no longer justify their stay in our country." They are from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, are between 18 and 59 years old and are in public custody.

"Of these, 11 requested a form of international protection from the Romanian government, with their applications being dismissed in the asylum-seeking procedure; two were taken over under the Dublin Regulation, and the others were in the custody of the General Immigration Inspectorate when found fraudulent."

During the public custody, the immigration officers made arrangements for escort removal under the Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Serbia on the readmission of persons residing without authorisation.

The foreigners are taken to the border with Serbia, and will be transferred to the local authorities.

"Upon leaving the country, a five-year reentry ban was issued on their names, in keeping with Government Emergency Ordinance 194/2002 on foreigners in Romania, as republished," according to IGI, reports agerpres.