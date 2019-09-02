Electoral Authority:17,740 vote by mail, 17,400 applications for new foreign polling stations registered so far

President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, said on Monday that 17,740 vote by mail applications and 17,400 applications for the establishment of polling stations abroad have been registered on the dedicated platform at www.votstrainatate.ro.

"We currently have 17,400 applications to set up polling stations for more than 100 citizens per locality or locality groups, and 17,740 vote by mail applications. (...) The registration deadline is September 11, but we have an emergency ordinance in the pipeline that clarifies certain aspects regarding the organization of the voting process abroad, and also extends the deadline from September 11 to September 15 inclusively. Based on information that the citizens were on vacation to Romania this August, we hope that the number of registration applications will grow after September 1," the AEP president told a press conference.

"Polling stations are set up outside diplomatic mission premises with the approval of the authorities of the host state, and procedures for the accreditation of other stations must be initiated," said the AEP head, adding that the votstrainatate.ro platform allows 600,000 citizens to register in one hour.

"There is currently the premise that the number of polling stations will double overall," said Mituletu-Buica.

The AEP head mentioned that September 22 is the deadline for the submission of presidential candidacies with the Central Electoral Bureau, and that the election campaign will start on October 12.