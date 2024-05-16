Electrica signs Memorandum of Understanding with Esyasoft Holding Ltd.

Electrica has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Esyasoft Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), informs the company through a press release sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday.

"Electrica informs investors that it signed today, May 16, 2024, in the presence of the prime minister of Romania, a Memorandum of Understanding with Esyasoft Holding Ltd., regarding the collaboration for the provision of the implementation scheme and financing/investments for the modernisation and automation of the network infrastructure, through Smartgrid technologies, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), electric vehicle charging infrastructure, energy storage and consumer engagement," the report states.

The memorandum is valid for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension. The main purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding includes, but is not limited to: collaboration on the scheme of implementation and financing of the modernisation and automation of the network, AMI and other related technologies; The formation of a JV/SPV (Joint Venture/Special Purpose Vehicle) or the use of any other collaboration framework allowed by Romanian and EU legislation and regulations, as the case may be; the transfer of knowledge regarding the development of the network modernization and automation infrastructure.