Electricity consumption increases 9pct in economy, drops 14pct for population

Final electricity consumption in Romania increased 3.2% in January 2024, compared to the same period last year, while final electricity consumption in the economy increased 9% and that of the population dropped 13.8%, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

The official statistics reveal that in the period from 1 to 31 January 2024, compared to the first month of 2023, primary energy resources decreased 1.5% and electricity resources went up 1%.

The main primary energy resources totalled 2.649 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down 39,000 toe from January 2023.

At the same time, domestic production totalled 1.519 million toe, down 47,000 toe (-3%), while imports were 1.129 million toe, up 8,000 toe (+0.7%).

According to the source, during the period under review, electricity resources amounted to 6.169 billion kWh, an increase of 59.9 million kWh, and production from thermal power plants amounted to 1.995 billion kWh (+0.2%).

Hydropower generation in January 2024 was also 1.518 billion kWh, down 60.6 million kWh (-3.8%), and nuclear power generation was 1.024 billion kWh, down 9.3 million kWh (-0.9%).

INS data show that production from wind power plants was 805.3 million kWh between 1 and 31 January 2024, down 198.3 million kWh from the same period last year, while solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations reached 99.3 million kWh, up 43.2 million kWh.

Final electricity consumption in January 2024 was 4.516 billion kWh, 3.2% higher than in January 2023. At the same time, final electricity consumption in the economy went up 9%, public lighting dropped 0.2% and population consumption decreased 13.8%.

According to the statistics, electricity exports were 1.07 billion kWh, down by 83.7 million kWh. Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 583.2 million kWh, up 4.2 million kWh.