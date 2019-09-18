Electricity price reaches historic record of 750 lei per MWh, double than in surrounding countries

The electricity price on the spot market with delivery on Thursday reached the historic maximum of 750 lei per MWh, a level more than double than in the other countries in the region, according to the data posted on the OPCOM (the Romanian electricity and gas operator) website.

Electricity will have this price in three hour intervals, namely 18:00-20:00.

The previous record was 680 lei per MWh, reached on 1 February 2017, amidst a frosty period, with a huge consumption of energy nationwide.

The average price of the energy delivered on Thursday is 578 lei per MWh, also a record one for the average of prices for one day.

In the region, Romania is by far the most expensive market (122 euro per MWh), against 53 euro per MWh in Hungary and 46 euro per MWh in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.