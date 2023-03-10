Electronic transactions of over 4.1 million RON for purchase of flowers, in first 3 months

The electronic transactions carried out by Romanians for the purchase of flowers, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Dragobete, March 1 and 8, exceeded 4.1 million RON, an increase of 40% this year, compared to the situation in 2022, the centralized data show by a payment technology and service provider.

According to Global Payments, in 2023 - until March 8 - approximately 36,000 electronic transactions were made by Romanian buyers in the florists in the company's portfolio, and the most card payments were registered on March 8 (5,657), from Valentine's Day (2,273), on March 7 (2,178), March 1 (2,024), February 28 (981) and Dragobete (900).In total, in the six days, Romanians paid over 1.6 million RON to flower merchants, equivalent to 40% of the value of all electronic transactions made at florists in 2023.Currently, Global Payments has in its portfolio 315 florists from Romania, who made over 145,000 electronic transactions last year, worth 16 million RON.