Employees in Government's apparatus start new spontaneous protest

Employees in the Government's apparatus started a new spontaneous protest on Thursday and decided to interrupt their working hours between 15,00hrs and 16,00hrs.

"Employees of the Romanian Government are protesting again. The employees of the Romanian Government's working apparatus have started a new spontaneous protest, today 16.05.2024, starting at 15,00, by interrupting the working hours between 15,00hrs and 16,00hrs," reads a press release president of the National Federation of Administrative Trade Unions Bogdan Schiop sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, this is the second spontaneous protest by which the Government employees show their dissatisfaction with the way the management of the institution promotes "a discriminatory salary policy" in relation to other institutions under its subordination or coordination.

"We draw attention to the fact that any action or attempt to intimidate the employees participating in this protest will be treated by our organisation with the utmost celerity, and all institutions authorised to protect the constitutional right of the employee to protest will be notified, including European institutions," says the FNSA president.