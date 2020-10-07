Employees in systems ensuring population's treatment and care are physically and psychologically exhausted

The SANITAS Federation started on Wednesday a Japanese-style strike, in order to draw attention to the fact that employees in the healthcare system are physically and psychologically exhausted in this period, are discriminated and subjected to public despise and they have the right to decent work, according to a release of the Federation, posted on its own Facebook page, according to Agerpres.

Annually, the day of October 7 is dedicated to fair labor. The concept implies fair remuneration, security at work, professional development opportunities, freedom of expression, active participation in decision-making and - not least - freedom of equality between men and women.

The International Labor Organization recommends to the governments of the world to adopt measures that would ensure fair labor, an essential condition to reduce poverty and a durable and equitable development.

"In this context, today, October 7, 2020, the SANITAS Federation had to start a 'Japanese-style strike' in order to raise the alarm, collectively, on the fact that employees in the systems that ensure the prevention, treatment, and care of the population of this country, especially in this period in which the novel coronavirus is ravaging, are exhausted physically and psychologically, are discriminated and exposed to public despise by excessive media coverage of the 'promised or already legislated financial rewards', but not granted in reality! Moreover, these employees are the most exposed to contamination with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, 1 of 25 of the newly-infected being medical or auxiliary personnel," the quoted release shows.

Thus, the employees in healthcare, social assistance, public health directorates, the medical-social assistance units, ambulance services, school medicine are protesting starting Wednesday, without interrupting activity, in order to not endanger in any way patients, expecting the Romanian authorities to treat them with the same decency.

"And, at least in the eleventh hour, they would understand that they must respect the law, respecting all their rights: those regarding wages, those of protection at their workplace, those regarding rest to recuperate work capacity, those that eliminate any discrimination between categories of employees in the same type of units and with the same kind of activity," the unions also say.