EnergMin Popescu: Romania is interested in becoming active within World Green Economy Organization

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu says that he has told Director General of the World Green Economy Organization Abdul Rahim Sultan that Romania is interested in becoming active within the organisation to speed up its transition to a sustainable green economy.

"Today, I had a working meeting with AbdulRahim Sultan, the general director of The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). I made known Romania's interest in becoming active within the organisation to speed up the process of Romania's transition to a sustainable green economy," the minister wrote on Sunday on social media.He added that Romania has already passed a national strategy for the circular economy, and modernisation and innovation of the way we produce and consume energy in the economy represents a current and necessary concern."WGEO supports global actions that follow a green development model based on low carbon emissions. We in Romania also want to have a developed and at the same time green economy," said Popescu.