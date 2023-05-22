EnergMin: We wish to fully supply Rep. of Moldova with energy and natural gas from Romania.

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Monday that Romania wishes to fully and completely supply the Republic of Moldova with energy and natural gas from Romania, and he mentioned the memorandum approved last week in the Government on strengthening energy cooperation with the neighbouring country, told Agerpres.

Asked about the energy relationship with the Republic of Moldova, Virgil Popescu stressed that "it is a priority for us, both in terms of natural gas and electricity supply".

"As far as natural gas is concerned, we have the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline. Last week we approved a memorandum in the Government on strengthening energy cooperation with the Republic of Moldova. We are studying the increase in the interconnection capacity through this pipeline. We are at an advanced stage with the Suceava-Balti project, a 400 kV line to directly link the Republic of Moldova to Romania. We have two options for financing on Romania's territory, REPowerEU or the Modernisation Fund. Our Moldovan colleagues already have the financing for the part on the territory of the Republic of Moldova. Nuclearelectrica and Energocom have already signed a PPA [Power Purchase Agreement, ed.n] contract for Unit 3 and Unit 4. Basically, we want to fully and completely supply the Republic of Moldova with energy and natural gas from Romania," Virgil Popescu mentioned at the Energy Forum organised by Financial Intelligence.

On 17 May, the Government spokesperson, Dan Carbunaru, announced that the Government has approved, by memorandum, a series of decisions aimed at interconnecting the natural gas and electricity networks between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, establishing, among other things, the extension of works on the Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline through the construction of a transmission pipeline on the Chisinau ring-road.