Energy consumers that remain without supplier in May will be designated to Tinmar Energy

The National Authority for Energy Regulation (ANRE) designated Tinmar Energy as provider of last instance in May for end clients that do not have electrical energy ensured from any other source, according to a document of the authority.

ANRE also approved the prices for last instance provision in May.

Thus, Tinmar Energy has the lowest price, namely 359 RON per MWh. The next provider is Electrica Furnizare, with a price of 401.40 RON per MWh, E.ON Energie Romania, with 489.04 RON per MWh, and CEZ Vanzare - 505 RON per MWh.

The list continues with Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, both companies with the price of 698.62 RON per MWh.

"The clients that desire to conclude a contract with a last instance provider and have a current electrical energy contract that is to cease can address any provider in the list above. If the clients are beneficiaries of universal service, and their request is prior to the date of entry into force of the contract for electrical energy supply with the last instance provider, the contract will be concluded at the price in the universal service offer. Otherwise, the client is taken over by the last instance provider at the last instance price, according to current regulations," the document also shows.

The last instance price does not include the tariffs established for distribution, the transport tariff - the component for network extraction, the service system tax, the contribution for high efficiency co-generation, the value of green certificates, the excise, the tariff for reactive energy and the value-added tax, reports agerpres.