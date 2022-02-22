 
     
Energy Minister: We will have no trouble regarding gas supply in event of conflict in Ukraine

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Virgil Popescu

A conflict in Ukraine will not lead to any trouble in supplying Romania with gas, which can ensure its entire internal consumption in Spring, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said during the ZF Power Summit specialized conference, Agerpres reports.

He said that our country is preoccupied by diversifying gas import routes.

"We are looking at LNG (liquified natural gas, ed.n), in the USA, in Azerbaijan. We are analyzing other sources other than Gazprom intermediaries," Popescu said.

According to him, an agreement has been struck in the governing coalition in regards to amending the offshore Law during this parliamentary session. Furthermore, there will also be changes made to the method of calculating royalties for gas, which is not established based on the reference price in Vienna, so that it will be calculated based on Romania's gas quotations.

