EnergyMin Popescu: Almost 38 million EUR grant approved for modernisation of the Bilciuresti Storage facility.

Depogaz Ploiesti signed on Wednesday with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) the agreement for a grant of almost 38 million EUR to modernize the infrastructure of the natural gas storage and extraction system of the Bilciuresti Storage facility, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced, told Agerpres.

"Today, we mark a new stage in the major project to modernize the energy sector in our country: the grant of approximately 38 million EUR for the modernization of the infrastructure of the natural gas storage and extraction system of the Bilciuresti Storage facility has been approved. As beneficiary, Depogaz Ploiesti signed today, 17 May 2023, the Grant Agreement - Project 101103289 - 6.20.7-RO-W-M-22-Bilciuresti UGS with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), for the implementation of the Common Interest Project (CIP) 6.20.7 - "Daily withdrawal capacity increase - Bilciuresti UGS," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He underscored that the project "Daily withdrawal capacity increase - Bilciuresti UGS - Modernizing the infrastructure of the natural gas storage system" aims to increase the daily gas delivery capacity of the Bilciuresti Storage facility from 14 million Standard cubic meter (SCM) per day to 20 million SCM/day, coupled with an increase in storage capacity of 108 million SCM/cycle.

The total value of the investment is over 110.466 million EUR.

"The implementation of the Bilciuresti project will contribute to increasing security of supply and market integration by increasing transport flows and diversifying natural gas resources, both in Romania and in South-East Europe, as well as ensuring flexibility in operations and balancing services of the natural gas network," the press release