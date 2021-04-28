EnMin Popescu: We suspect electricity suppliers, thinking we would return to regulated prices, are involved in a cartel

The Ministry of Energy suspects that the energy suppliers have concluded an illegal cartel-type of agreement, for they did not buy the electricity to be supplied to the population at the lowest costs possible, the relevant Minister, Virgil Popescu, said in an interview to AGERPRES.

The Minister showed that the prices are not yet stable after the liberalization of the market as of January 1, but the providers relied on the fact that the authorities would return to the regulated prices and they did not buy the energy for the second half of the year.

With respect to the Black Sea gas, Romgaz and the Ministry have received positive signals from Exxon regarding the take over of the 50 percent package in the Neptun Deep project, while negotiations continue and the offshore Law is about to be modified in Parliament.In the same interview, Popescu showed that Romania will close for good all of its coal mines by 2030 and presented the plans for the Jiului Valley and the Oltenia Energy Complex.