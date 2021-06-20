Entire country remains in green scenario; highest incidence of infections - Alba County

All counties and the Municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in Alba county - 0.17, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, most cases were registered in Prahova - 9, Bucharest - 8, Arges and Vaslui, each 4 and Sibiu - 3.

In the last 24 hours, 53 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported.