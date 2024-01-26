Entrepreneurs need a support package for the business community (employers' org leader)

Entrepreneurs need a package that supports the business community and includes various programmes such as subsidising diesel fuel for hauliers, supporting farmers affected by the war in Ukraine and launching national funding for SMEs, according to Chairman of the National Council of Romania's Privately-run SMEs (CNIPMMR) Florin Jianu.

CNIPMMR reported on Friday that Minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Radu Oprea was invited to a first meeting of the CNIPMMR Standing Bureau in 2024, together with Robert-Marius Cazanciuc, vice-president of the Romanian Senate.

"I welcome our collaboration with the Ministry of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and I want to emphasise some important aspects for the business community. At the beginning of next month, we will unveil an impact analysis on the fiscal and digital transformation measures one month after they come into force. Entrepreneurs also need a business support package that includes various programmes such as diesel fuel subsidies for hauliers, support for farmers affected by the war in Ukraine and the launch of national financing for SMEs. Last but not least, I want to emphasise the need to amend the copyright law in the sense of simplifying and clarifying the way in which the various copyright collection bodies interact with entrepreneurs," Jianu is quoted as saying.

The Standing Bureau and the local leaders of CNIPMMR addressed the most important problems that impact the activity of SMEs at the moment, including a high level of fees and taxes; emergency management legislation out of synch with reality, and programmes supporting entrepreneurship.

Oprea is quoted as saying in his speech that two areas have been identified where state aid schemes are dynamic today: Investalim and Construct Plus. Thus, emphasis will be placed on the construction industry and the food industry in order to develop these sectors of the Romanian economy.

At the same time, he also mentioned the continuation of Start up Nation, a SME support program created together with CNIPMMR, a programme that worked and had notable results; the restart of the Woman Entrepreneur programme that facilitates the mobility of women in the labor market and the development of their entrepreneurial skills; the adoption of new state aid schemes for the manufacturing industry, where there is a budget of EUR 150 million.

CNIPMMR also voiced its support for the continuation and deepening of dialogue with public sector officials in order to help entrepreneurs improve the economy.