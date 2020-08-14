EnviMin Alexe attends debate on problems of Iasi's Moldovan community

Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe and Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica took part on Friday, in a debate on the problems facing the Moldovan community of the city of Iasi at the city hall headquarters.

Attending the discussions were people of Iasi born in the Republic of Moldova and who are currently illustrious leaders of the cultural, medical, legal and business communities of Iasi. Special guest of the event was Andrei Nastase, lawyer, civic activist and politician from Moldova.In opening the event, Mayor Mihai Chirica referenced a humanitarian mission of the Romanian government in the Republic of Moldova at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, preceded by financial aid provided by Iasi to Moldova to support the fight against the spread of coronavirus. Mayor Chirica also appreciated the contribution made by the Moldovan community to the economic and social development of the city."We must consider the action of all the levers necessary to increase the standard of living of Romanians on both banks of the Prut, as well as to build a common vision of integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union. It is time to try to change the destinies of Moldova. There is only one candidate we endorse for the presidency of the Republic of Moldova, and this is Andrei Nastase. The Republic of Moldova needs a president with really democratic visions, who can control the dismemberment policies developed by the authorities across the Prut," said Chirica.Alexe said in his turn that Nastase is an excellent ambassador of Iasi and that, as a candidate for the presidency of Moldova, he can become the only Iasi person to become president. He also highlighted the concrete support that the Romanian government provides to Moldova."We are in the process of concluding two memoranda: 100 million from the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry to support community projects in Moldova, and a second memorandum under which we want to cross the Prut with Apavital SA to support the communities of Moldova with water supply. Also an important achievement Romania is the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline, which reduces Moldova's dependence on Russian or Ukrainian gas. Today, Romania is the main investor in Moldova in terms of number of companies and resources. After we manage to complete this infrastructure project of the A8 Motorway, the Iasi-Ungheni passing to Pascani-Targu Neamt portion, we will have a direct connection that is taking shape today, and Iasi will be closer to Chisinau than to Bucharest," said Alexe.Andrei Nastase brought up the chances of achieving a union between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, saying he is disappointed by the lack of cohesion on the part of Moldova's politicians."A lot of chances have been missed, a lot of opportunities. There has been a lot of talk and, unfortunately, too little has been done," said Nastase.At the event, Chirica officially named Nastase honourary citizen of Iasi under a decision by the Local Council.