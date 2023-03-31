EnviMin and Vice-President of the European Commission discuss European Green Pact

The European Green Pact, the regulation on the restoration of nature, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the importance of the energy efficiency of buildings were among the topics discussed on Friday by the Minister of the Environment, Barna Tanczos, with the Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, in a bilateral meeting that took place at the headquarters of the ministry.

"We discussed the European programs that must also be supported financially on the model of the Social Fund for the Climate, which supports those who will be affected by these reductions in carbon emissions, so that the prices are bearable and the cost of these transformations is bearable for the citizens. The costs must be shared equitably between all the actors involved, taking into account the specifics of each country. We must not put undue pressure on the final consumer, on the European citizens, on the Romanian citizens," the Romanian Minister of Environment, Water and Forests said.

He specified that a very interesting discussion was focused on energy efficiency in construction, in buildings, during which it was agreed that new technologies must be supported financially by the Commission, and member states can come up with very effective solutions to reduce carbon emissions "so that energy efficiency can be achieved by implementing these technologies".

At the same time, the Romanian dignitary mentioned the program dedicated to the installation of photovoltaic panels, carried out by the Environmental Fund Administration, and emphasized the need to continue massive investments in energy efficiency.

In turn, Frans Timmermans, the vice-president of the European Commission, pointed out the importance of investments in energy efficiency, but also the need to establish firm thresholds in the use of pesticides.

"Investments in the energy efficiency of buildings, the use of smart technology in order to reduce energy consumption and pollution are measures that benefit people. Also, as far as the agricultural sector is concerned, we are all aware that the overuse of pesticides and fertilizers is dangerous, we must find an optimal formula to decrease their use, with the aim of reducing the impact on the soil. At the same time, farmers must understand that the excess of pesticides is killing the soil and their future. In this sense, in the coming period, we are working on a legislative package that includes all these aspects," added Timmermans.

At the same time, the Secretary of State Ionut-Sorin Banciu presented the efforts that Romania is making to combat illegal logging, as well as the inventory of degraded forest habitats in our country, in the context of the new European regulation on nature restoration.AGERPRES