EnviMin Tanczos: We do not have a nationwide drinking water crisis, we must be responsible when using water

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry, Barna Tanczos, said that Romania is not facing a crisis of drinking water supply nationwide, even if many reservoirs are at 68% capacity.

He recommends the population to be responsible during this period regarding the way drinking water is used.

"We need to know that many reservoirs, even if they are at around 68% capacity, they ensure the water supply and we have no nationwide supply crisis of drinking water. (...) Drinking water is a resource which we need to take care of, even during abundant periods, as well as in periods when there is drought, because this water is perhaps the most valuable. Behind ensuring drinking water there are investments, expenses, even if it does not affect our pocket if we water our garden every morning. Water reserve is probably the most important resource which we currently have," Barna Tanczos declared for private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

The Environment head also mentioned that the Ministry of Agriculture invested a lot in irrigation systems in the last period, but even with these investments, the surfaces which can be irrigated are insignificant at a national level.

"At the same time we need to be aware of the fact that the number one priority for water suppliers is supplying drinking water That is why we are appealing to responsibility and even if we cannot water our garden crops, we must be aware of where authorities are appealing to reduce the consumption of drinking water, we actually need responsibility at an individual level and we need to take care of those water resources, because currently there are many cities that are affected by this" Barna Tanczos specified.

The National Administration "Romanian Waters" (ANAR) warned on Tuesday that during this period water reserves need to be rationally used for all purposes, also specifying that he does not recommend watering gardens and filling pools and basins.

"It is extremely important for the population to understand the fact that water supply systems were sized without use of irrigation and we do not recommend watering gardens and filling pools/basins during this period," the ANAR representatives said, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.