EnvirMin Alexe: Almost half of eco-tickets allocated to Rabla Plus have been booked so far

Almost half of the eco-tickets allocated to the Rabla Plus programme (car scrappage scheme) have been booked so far, and 90 percent of those who accessed this facility chose a full electric car, Environment, Waters and Forests Minister Costel Alexe announced on Thursday, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to centralized data, this year, the eco-ticket reservations made available through Rabla Plus reached 1,225 cars, in less than three months from the start of the programme. In the same period of last year, just over a thousand vehicles were booked."Rabla Plus is proving to be a successful programme, despite the problems in the automotive industry caused by the pandemic. It is the first year in the history of the two programmes Rabla Classic and Rabla Plus when, the latter, has better results than the first, reported to the total number of cars available through both programmes (...)," Environment, Waters and Forests Minister Costel Alexe said.For 2020, the relevant ministry, through the Environment Fund Administration (AFM), made available to citizens and companies in Romania the largest budget in the history of the Rabla Plus programme, 140 million lei, respectively, by about 45 million more against 2019.The budget allows up to 3,000 electric and hybrid cars to roll on Romania's roads, as the total of all the four editions of the programme in the previous years.Regarding the Rabla Clasic programme, the Ministry of Environment mentioned that, so far, the number of reservations has reached 21,000 cars, compared to over 30,000 cars booked in the similar period of last year.