Environment minister: Car scrappage programmes to certainly start in spring of this year

The Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet, declared on Wednesday, in Constanta, that the Rabla Classic and Rabla Plus car scrappage programs are in public consultation, and after the guidelines are finalized and the budget approved, they will start running in the spring current year.

"The Rabla program, if you are referring to Rabla Classic and Rabla Plus, both programs are in public consultation. The guides were published last Friday, if I remember the day correctly, and after the expiration of the 10-day deadline provided by law, of course we will centralize all the comments we have on the guidelines. We will take advantage of this time frame to approve the budget of the Environmental Fund Administration by government decision, and as soon as we have the guidelines finalized and the budget approved, we can start the actual implementation of these programs. safety will happen, just like in other years, in the spring of this year," said Mircea Fechet, agerpres reports.

The minister of the environment participated on Wednesday in the reception of the works for Lot 4 - Agigea and Lot 5 - Eforie, within the project to reduce coastal erosion and expand the beaches of the southern Romanian coast, and later met with economic operators in tourism.