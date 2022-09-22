Environmental Fund Administration draws up Light Bulb Scrappage Guide on proposed budget worth 400mln lei

The Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) has developed the Light Bulb Scrappage Guide, and the budget amendment for AFM, which will include the budget for Light Bulb Scrappage Scheme, will be debated in the Government meeting probably next week, Environment Minister Barna Tanczos announced on Thursday.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) head, Marcel Ciolacu, has recently stated that it is possible that LED bulbs will also be included in the "Household appliances scrappage" program.

"According to the provisions of the Coalition and after discussions with the Prime Minister, AFM has developed the Light Bulb Scrappage Guide. I have prepared the budget amendment, which will be included in the Government meeting, probably next week. The amount I have proposed is 400 million lei, and the Guide will be probably posted in the next few days, for public consultation, on the ministry's website," said Barna Tanczos, after the conference "How to save the Romanian furniture and wood products industry,", organized by the Romanian Furniture Makers Association.

He emphasized that the proposal he prepared is based on the home appliances scrappage scheme.

"With the received voucher, one goes to the store that has signed up to the AFM program, in order to be an agent that sells the respective bulbs. We will strictly refer to LED bulbs, which reduce consumption by up to 70pct and, with that voucher and the old light bulb handed over, one can purchase new light bulbs that significantly reduce consumption in the household," explained the Environment Minister. AGERPRES