Environmental Fund Administration suspends seizure of Blue Air Aviation accounts

The Environmental Fund Administration has decided to suspend the seizure of the financial assets of the Blue Air Aviation company and to establish a 12-month schedule for the payment of the debt.

"Following the request submitted on the morning of September 7, 2022, for the payment of outstanding debts to the Environmental Fund, and the submission of the necessary documentation for the start of the scheduling procedure, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 207/2015 on the Code of Tax Procedure, as subsequently amended and supplanted, the Environmental Fund Administration has decided to suspend the seizure of the assets of the Blue Air Aviation SA company and to establish a 12-month schedule for the payment of the debt", told Agerpres.