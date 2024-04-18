EPG, WWF Romania launch project to designate renewable acceleration areas in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary

Energy Policy Group (EPG) and WWF-Romania (World Wildlife Fund) have launched the RENewLand project, which proposes a model for an intersectoral and multidisciplinary approach to designate areas suitable for accelerating wind and solar energy in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

"With the adoption of the new Energy Law in 2023, Romania has simplified the authorisation procedures for wind and solar energy projects. The European Union has allocated non-reimbursable financial support to Romania to help implement key measures and investments in REPowerEU. Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Component 16) provides the creation of a legal framework for the use of non-productive/degraded land in state ownership as acceleration areas for renewable energy investments for green energy production and the creation of a single national register of acceleration areas. However, the revised National Energy and Climate Change Plan provides insufficient measures to achieve the objectives assumed at the European level," reads a press release EPG issued on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, through the RENewLand project, a set of principles and a methodology for the identification and designation of areas for the acceleration of onshore solar and wind renewable energy to be tested in pilot areas in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary are mentioned.

"In addition to the technical part, we will also carry out communication activities addressed to the scientific and energy community as well as to the general public, so as to contribute to a better understanding of the subject of renewable energy and its impact on the environment and human activities. The project has already started with two Round Tables at which experts in the area of renewable energy, spatial planning, climate and biodiversity protection have identified a number of challenges and risks related to the accelerated development of renewable energy in Romania. All participants were interested in proper planning to reduce the gap between legislative ambitions and the implementation of renewable energy investments in accelerating areas for a sustainable energy future," the project initiators underline.

To support the green transition, the European Union has adopted amendments to the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) that establish obligations at member state level to map the potential of all renewable sources (by 21 May 2025) and designate (by 21 February 2026) acceleration zones for renewable energy investments.

The RENewLand project runs from 1 November 2023 to 31 December 2025 and is implemented by the Energy Policy Group Romania, the Centre for Energy Research in Hungary, and the WWF offices in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria.