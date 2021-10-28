'Epidemics in the history of the Romanian Countries. Documentary testimonies' exhibition - at National Museum of History

"Epidemics in the history of Romanian Countries. Documentary testimonies" exhibition, mounted by the National Archives of Romania, will open on Thursday, in the Lapidarium hall of the National Museum of History, agerpres reports.

According to a release of the National Archives, the exhibited documents capture the way in which the institutions of the time responded to the challenges of these diseases, what were the methods of stopping their spread and the traces they left in society.

The National Archives of Romania, a repository of the memory of the past, have preserved documentary evidence since the twelfth century."Today, on the 190th anniversary of the existence of the modern Romanian state, in the current pandemic context, we look back to the past with the help of archival documents to discover other epidemic episodes in the Romanian Countries and how they were overcome. Over time, many epidemics have affected different areas of Romania's current territory, from the plague epidemic to the cholera epidemic that ravaged the nineteenth century, to the epidemics of chickenpox, typhus and Spanish influenza at the end of the First World War," the quoted source states.The exhibition, set up in partnership with National Museum of History and the Dar Development Association, will be open to the public until November 7, in compliance with the sanitary protection measures in force.