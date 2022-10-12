EP's Metsola: R. Moldova requires special attention, hostile opposition can step forward at any time

The Republic of Moldova requires special attention not only because of its vulnerability due to the border with Ukraine and the problems with the electricity supply but also because it is facing a situation in which a very hostile opposition can step forward, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola told an interview on Wednesday, in Brussels, with a group of journalists from Romania, Poland and Lithuania.

On the same occasion, the EP president also said that she will pay a visit to the Republic of Moldova in the next two weeks.

From my point of view, the Republic of Moldova requires special attention (...) Not only because it is at the most vulnerable moment due to the border with Ukraine (...), but also because it can no longer rely, for obvious reasons, on electricity from Ukraine, so now it relies on electricity from Romania and pays for it at the market price. It is a situation where at any time another very hostile opposition can step forward, and we are very proud of our decision on 23 June to grant Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova the status of EU candidate countries, said Roberta Metsola, Agerpres informs.

She added that the leadership demonstrated by countries such as Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary showed us that solidarity really works in Europe.

Roberta Metsola also stated that, from her perspective, the EP has always been at the forefront in terms of advancing the accession of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova from day one, increasing sanctions and visibility for what is happening with Ukraine from a financial and military point of view.

Asked if she agrees with the proposals advanced by some MEPs, including Romanian ones, to grant Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova access to benefits that go beyond the EU association agreements, such as membership of the EU single market, Metsola replied that expanding roaming would be something that could be addressed.

The EP president said she has seen from experience the transformative effect that the accession process can have on a country, as well as the speed with which Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova have adapted to the legislative acquis compared to a normal enlargement process. Without calling this acceleration, she argued (that it is about) adapting the EU's speed to that of those countries, Metsola also declared.