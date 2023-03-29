Euro 2024 qualifying: Romania 2-1 Belarus

Romania defeated Belarus 2-1 (2-0) on Tuesday evening at the National Arena in Bucharest, in a EURO 2024 Group I qualifier.

The Romanian side deservedly won thanks to the goals scored by Nicolae Stanciu (17), Andrei Burca (19), although at the end they got anxious after a goal scored by Vladislav Morozov (86).

Romania thus achieved its objective for this first leg of the qualifying round, obtaining six points in two games, after a 2-0 victory over Andorra, told Agerpres.

In the other games in the group, Switzerland defeated Israel 3-0, and Kosovo was held in check by Andorra, 1-1, a good result for Romania.

The next matches in the round will take place in June, on June 16: Andorra - Switzerland, Belarus - Israel and Kosovo - Romania, and on June 19 Belarus - Kosovo, Israel - Andorra and Switzerland - Romania.

The line-ups:

Romania: 12. Ionut Radu - 4. Cristian Manea, 3. Radu Dragusin, 15. Andrei Burca, 13. Raul Oprut - 18. Razvan Marin, 6. Tudor Baluta (8. Alexandru Cicaldau, 44), 10. Nicolae Stanciu ( skipper; 14. Marius Marin, 77) - 21. Olimpiu Morutan (17. Alexandru Dobre, 65), 7. Denis Alibec (19. Florin Tanase, 77), 20. Dennis Man (22. Octavian Popescu, 65). Coach: Edward Iordanescu.

Unused substitutes: 1. Florin Nita, 16. Horatiu Moldovan - 2. Andrei Ratiu, 5. Adrian Rus, 9. Louis Munteanu, 11. Darius Olaru, 23. Deian Sorescu.

Belarus: 1. Maksim Plotnikov - 7. Artem Bykov, 20. Zakhar Volkov, 4. Ruslan Khadarkevich, 22. Vladislav Malkevich - 17. Yuri Kovalev (19. Denis Grechikho, 85), 6. Aleksandr Selyava, 14. Evgeni Yablonski ( captain; 21. Vladislav Klimovich, 64), 9. Max Ebong - 10. Ivan Bakhar (23. Vladislav Morozov, 77), 11. Vladimir Khvaschinski (15. Roman Yuzepchuk, 46). Coach: Georgi Kondratiev.

Unused substitutes: 12. Artem Makavchik, 16. Andrei Kudravets - 2. Nikita Stepanov, 3. Maksim Shvetsov, 5. Denis Polyakov, 8. Gleb Shevchenko, 13. Valeri Bocharov, 18. Kirill Kaplenko.

Referee: Allard Lindhout; assistant referees: Rogier Honig, Rens Bluemink; fourth official: Jochem Kamphuis (all from the Netherlands)