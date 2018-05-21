Euro trades at 4.6225 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62251 US dollar USD 3.90991 Swiss franc CHF 3.92741 British pound GBP 5.2672100 Japanese yen JPY 3.52431 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23541 Russian rouble RUB 0.06381 new Turkish lira TRY 0.85621 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61401 gram of gold XAU 162.78441 SDR XDR 5.5619The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.