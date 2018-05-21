Euro trades at 4.6228 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62281 US dollar USD 3.93701 Swiss franc CHF 3.93751 British pound GBP 5.2766100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53891 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23531 Russian rouble RUB 0.06301 new Turkish lira TRY 0.86361 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61631 gram of gold XAU 162.65821 SDR XDR 5.5826The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.