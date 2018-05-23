Euro trades at 4.6243 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62431 US dollar USD 3.94311 Swiss franc CHF 3.97791 British pound GBP 5.2825100 Japanese yen JPY 3.59281 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23521 Russian rouble RUB 0.06421 new Turkish lira TRY 0.84001 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61771 gram of gold XAU 164.37471 SDR XDR 5.5953The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.