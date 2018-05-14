Euro trades at 4.6283 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62831 US dollar USD 3.87971 Swiss franc CHF 3.88001 British pound GBP 5.2609100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53051 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23341 Russian rouble RUB 0.06271 new Turkish lira TRY 0.88641 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61051 gram of gold XAU 163.46111 SDR XDR 5.5431The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.