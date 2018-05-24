Euro trades at 4.6288 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62881 US dollar USD 3.95241 Swiss franc CHF 3.97991 British pound GBP 5.2780100 Japanese yen JPY 3.61001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23481 Russian rouble RUB 0.06411 new Turkish lira TRY 0.83311 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61871 gram of gold XAU 165.78991 SDR XDR 5.6050The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.