Euro trades at 4.6289 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62891 US dollar USD 3.86401 Swiss franc CHF 3.86431 British pound GBP 5.2482100 Japanese yen JPY 3.52641 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23401 Russian rouble RUB 0.06261 new Turkish lira TRY 0.89401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60981 gram of gold XAU 163.99801 SDR XDR 5.5319The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.