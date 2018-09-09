Euro trades at 4.6332 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.63321 US dollar USD 4.00191 Swiss franc CHF 4.11131 British pound GBP 5.1791100 Japanese yen JPY 3.60081 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23811 Russian rouble RUB 0.05721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62031 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58331 gram of gold XAU 153.62851 SDR XDR 5.5900The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.