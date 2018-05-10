Euro trades at 4.6348 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.63481 US dollar USD 3.88431 Swiss franc CHF 3.88061 British pound GBP 5.2629100 Japanese yen JPY 3.55331 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23511 Russian rouble RUB 0.06301 new Turkish lira TRY 0.91201 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61331 gram of gold XAU 165.40731 SDR XDR 5.5541The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.