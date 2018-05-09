Euro trades at 4.6397 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.63971 US dollar USD 3.90651 Swiss franc CHF 3.89421 British pound GBP 5.3031100 Japanese yen JPY 3.56301 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23531 Russian rouble RUB 0.06281 new Turkish lira TRY 0.91291 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61521 gram of gold XAU 165.19511 SDR XDR 5.5755The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.