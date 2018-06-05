Euro trades at 4.6531 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65311 US dollar USD 3.97701 Swiss franc CHF 4.03341 British pound GBP 5.3227100 Japanese yen JPY 3.62331 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23391 Russian rouble RUB 0.06411 new Turkish lira TRY 0.86171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62131 gram of gold XAU 165.24211 SDR XDR 5.6367The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.