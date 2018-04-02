Euro trades at 4.6548 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65481 US dollar USD 3.77461 Swiss franc CHF 3.96001 British pound GBP 5.3092100 Japanese yen JPY 3.55151 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22941 Russian rouble RUB 0.06581 new Turkish lira TRY 0.95221 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60081 gram of gold XAU 161.64491 SDR XDR 5.4890The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

