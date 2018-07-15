Euro trades at 4.6550 Lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65501 US dollar USD 3.97741 Swiss franc CHF 3.97811 British pound GBP 5.2757100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53781 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24001 Russian rouble RUB 0.06401 new Turkish lira TRY 0.82201 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59601 gram of gold XAU 159.10161 SDR XDR 5.5979The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.