Euro trades at 4.6566 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65661 US dollar USD 3.97131 Swiss franc CHF 4.03291 British pound GBP 5.3164100 Japanese yen JPY 3.62271 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23491 Russian rouble RUB 0.06411 new Turkish lira TRY 0.85921 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62001 gram of gold XAU 165.23841 SDR XDR 5.6330The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.