Euro trades at 4.6572 Lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65721 US dollar USD 3.96851 Swiss franc CHF 3.99351 British pound GBP 5.2603100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53181 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23801 Russian rouble RUB 0.06351 new Turkish lira TRY 0.81981 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59401 gram of gold XAU 158.66921 SDR XDR 5.5894The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.