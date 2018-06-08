Euro trades at 4.6582 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65821 US dollar USD 3.95891 Swiss franc CHF 4.02771 British pound GBP 5.3124100 Japanese yen JPY 3.62001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23421 Russian rouble RUB 0.06311 new Turkish lira TRY 0.87401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61771 gram of gold XAU 165.40221 SDR XDR 5.6233The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.