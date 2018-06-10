Euro trades at 4.6586 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65861 US dollar USD 3.95181 Swiss franc CHF 4.00671 British pound GBP 5.2837100 Japanese yen JPY 3.59281 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23601 Russian rouble RUB 0.06331 new Turkish lira TRY 0.87271 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61701 gram of gold XAU 164.57241 SDR XDR 5.6128The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.